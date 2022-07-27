GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) – Police are searching for the person they believe walked into a Home Depot and left without paying for hundreds of dollars worth of items, all while threatening an employee with a large knife.

Glendale Police said that back on July 11 at approximately 7 p.m., a white man, presumably between 30 and 45 years old, entered the Home Depot at 860 South Colorado Blvd.

After gathering hundreds of dollars worth of items, he allegedly walked past all points of sale and was confronted by Home Depot asset protection personnel. It was at this point that the suspect allegedly brandished pepper spray and a large knife.

He then fled the scene in a stolen GMC pickup truck and is wanted for menacing and shoplifting.

According to Glendale PD, the suspect is a 5-foot-6-inch man with brown hair, a medium build, a goatee and is estimated to weigh around 200 pounds.

If you have any information in regards to this suspect who’s still at large, please reach out to the Glendale Police Department by calling 303-639-4328 and use the case number 2022-02248.

The line is open 24 hours a day, every day of the week.