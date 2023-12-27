GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — It was a sad Christmas Eve for a family in Glendale when their truck was stolen from a convenience store parking lot.

The truck was recovered but the search continues, as their family pet was inside the truck when it was stolen, and he’s still missing.

Anthony Diaz-Castro and Noemi Montero are the owners of Cory, their family dog.

“I don’t understand why there are people who would do this. Cory was by my side all the time,” Diaz-Castro said.

Diaz-Castro brought Cory with him to a corner store at Mississippi Avenue and Cherry Street in Glendale on Christmas Eve. When he came back out, he said a man shoved him off before driving away in his truck.

Cory was inside.

“We treated Cory like a child,” Montero said. “He had his own clothes. Everyone in the family treated him like a baby.”

Anthony Diaz-Castro poses with Cory, the family dog who was in the family’s truck when it was stolen on Christmas Eve.

Missing dog in the family since it was a pup

The family has had Cory since shortly after he was born eight years ago. Montero said she regrets not having Cory chipped.

“I never imagined someone would take him from us,” she said.

The truck was still running when Diaz-Castro ran inside the corner store for milk.

“The truck was still running for Cory,” Montero said. “The heater kept him warm that cold night. That’s how much he was cared for.”

The family eventually tracked down the truck with damage inside, but no sign of Cory. They filed a case with the Glendale Police Department.

“The family has not slept since Cory’s been missing,” Montero said. “We’re worried because it’s very cold outside, and Cory has only been used to being inside with the family. Thinking of how he might be treated gives me panic attacks.”

Grief and hope is all the family has now.

“They can bring him back to our family or at least tell us where they left him, and we’ll take him, no questions asked,” Diaz-Castro said.

The family is hoping anyone with information about Cory will call police in Glendale.