Search and rescue crews used drones to search for a missing man in Glen Haven. (Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies have located the body of a Glen Haven man who was reported missing on April 14.

A search crew with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office located a body they believed to be 53-year-old Jerry Allbright of Glen Haven on Monday.

Glen Haven is located 7.5 miles northeast of Estes Park in Larimer County.

Allbright was reported missing on April 14 when he left his home on foot. On April 15, his family received a text from Allbright saying he was lost in the mountains.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, search and rescue crews, search dogs and drones were used to look for Allbright.

According to LCSO, Allbright was located on hazardous terrain. Due to the unsafe conditions, the search and rescue team could not remove the body Monday night and instead returned to the site Tuesday morning to complete the recovery process.

“We are extremely grateful to all of our partners who dedicated extensive time and resources to find this man. While this isn’t the outcome we hoped for, we take comfort in knowing Jerry will be returned to his family. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts during this time of loss,” said LCSO on Facebook.

The Larimer County coroner will release the cause of death at a later date.