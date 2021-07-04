Flash flood warning lifted in Glen Haven, no injuries reported

GLEN HAVEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office evacuated residents in the pathway of dangerous flooding in the area just north of Estes Park on Sunday afternoon.

A flash flood warning was in place until about 5:45 p.m. and the Big Thompson River was flowing fast and high with Cameron Peak Fire burn scar soot and debris.

There is flash flooding ongoing in Glen Haven! Dangerous flooding is occurring in The Retreat Area of Glen Haven. Streamside Dr and Fishermans Ln are the most impacted areas at this time. Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary. #COwx https://t.co/zERfqlp5fh — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 4, 2021

The Retreat Area of Glen Haven, Streamside Drive and Fishermans Lane were in the most danger, officials said.

After the warning expired, Black Creek was the only impassable road. Officials said there is no reported structural or vehicle damage and no known injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.