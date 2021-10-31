Give your candy wrappers a second life by upcycling them

DENVER (KDVR) — As kids go out trick-or-treating this Halloween night, you might be worried about how much sugar your kids might be eating.

Something you might want to consider is the waste created by those candy wrappers.

JOY Fill, a zero-waste shop in west Denver is helping locals recycle their Halloween candy wrappers.

The program is called Trick or Trash and it’s part of a nationwide effort.

As you & your family trick-or-treat tonight, one local zero-waste shop is encouraging you to recycle your candy wrappers. JOY Fill in West Denver is participating in @Rubicon's @TrickOrTrash program. Have a guilt-free halloween and give your candy wrapper a second life! pic.twitter.com/wGAvolaA3Y — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) October 31, 2021

The goal is to get people to recycle their Halloween candy wrappers instead of sending them to the landfill.

In 2020 more than 700 organizations & businesses participated, saving more than 7,000 of waste going into the landfill.

The campaign, now in its third year, provides safe and easy-to-assemble recycling boxes to schools and small businesses, as well as a critical educational component, co-created by Rubicon and the National Wildlife Federation.

JOY Fill owner Brittany Iseli, explains how it works.

“We send that but we send the filled boxes into Rubicon and then they sort that they sorted the wrappers and then they actually crush them into a kind of pellets so that the pellets can be used and to make another product,” said Iseli.

The shop will start this program on November 1 you can bring your candy wrappers to JOY Fil and recycle them for free.

If the free box fills up, you can still pay to recycle the wrappers with a TerraCycle program that costs 37 cents per ounce.

JOY Fill is located at 35th & Tennyson and is open 10 – 6 every day.

Iseli encourages you to reach out to some neighbors and you can all get together and collect the wrappers to make them a community effort.