“Give Where You Live” on Colorado Gives Day

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Gives Day encourages people to support local nonprofits they care about by making online donations in one spot.

Donations may be set up ahead of time. Tuesday the donations will be made to over 3,000 nonprofits available on the ColoradoGives website.

Over $50 million was raised for local nonprofits in 2020 and organizers are hoping to top that amount for 2021.

Nonprofits like the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley get much needing funding, this year a generous donor offered to match $40,000 of funds raised during Colorado Gives Day.

Benefits of donating during Colorado gives day:

Each nonprofit is vetted

Over 3,000 nonprofits to choose from

Ability to donate to multiple nonprofits in one transaction

Your giving history and tax receipts available in one place.

Find nonprofits by name or keyword, location and/or cause on a dropdown menu on the ColoradoGives site.

The Rocky Mountain Stroke Center, Adaptive Sports Association, the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative and the Tenth Mountain Division Foundation, Inc. are a few of the diverse nonprofits benefitting from the day of giving.

Kids are invited to take part in the giving with a family-friendly KidsforColoradoGives version of the event.

Cause categories include:

Arts, Culture and Humanities

Education, Environment

Animal-Related

Health Care

Mental Health & Crisis Intervention

Diseases, Disorders & Medical Disciplines

Medical Research

Crime & Legal-Related, Employment

Food, Agriculture & Nutrition, Housing & Shelter

Public Safety

Disaster Preparedness & Relief

Recreation & Sports

Youth Development

Human Services

International, Foreign Affairs & National Security

Civil Rights, Social Action & Advocacy

Community Improvement & Capacity Building

Philanthropy, Voluntarism & Grantmaking Foundations

Science & Technology

Social Science Public & Societal Benefit

Religion-Related

Mutual & Membership Benefit

Military & Veterans Organizations

Colorado Gives Day began in 2007 as a way to simplify fundraising for non-profits through online donations.

Community First Foundation and FirstBank are partners of Colorado Gives Day.