Girlfriend arrested after Denver police find body of boyfriend in backyard

DENVER (KDVR) — Local law enforcement in Reno, Nevada arrested 45-year-old Kimberly Cottle on Dec. 17 for the alleged murder of her boyfriend who had been reported missing a month before.

Forty-two-year-old Eusivio Luevano was reported missing to Denver police on Nov. 12 and had not been seen for several months. He was last known to be at his home on the 4700 block of N. Fillmore Street.

Investigators from the DPD crime lab and the city coroner identified Luevano’s remains buried in the backyard of his home on Dec. 5. Evidence showed he died from a gunshot wound.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cottle and she is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased body, identity theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft, and unlawful use of a financial transaction device.

If anyone has any information that can assist with this case, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.