DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said a juvenile female died on Thursday morning after being shot on Wednesday night.

Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Peoria Street around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday and said a person had been taken to the hospital but did not specify the victim’s age.

An investigation determined that the juvenile victim was in a car stopped in the 5400 block of N. Atchison Way when an unknown suspect approached and shot her once. She was pronounced dead Thursday morning, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this deadly shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867(STOP).