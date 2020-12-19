Girl Scout crochets ‘ear savers’ to keep hearing devices in while taking mask off

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — A 10-year-old Girl Scout is making it easier for people with hearing aids to comfortably wear face masks. She is making what she calls “ear savers.”

Juliette Hoffman is at her kitchen counter in Parker showing how she makes her ear savers. “So all you have to do at the start is make a little loop, and you don’t tie anything,” she said.

Hoffman learned to crochet from her grandfather, “He’s a very good crocheter.”

Hoffman is putting those skills to use in her project for the Girl Scouts. “I am making an ear saver because the deaf and people with hearing loss, it can be hard sometimes for them to wear a mask,” she said.

Her goal is to make 200 ear savers, each one made by her, by hand. “I want them all to go to Denver Public Schools. Mostly to the people who have to wear hearing devices,” Hoffman said.

She is a member of Girl Scout Troop 67749 and her ear savers project will help her earn the Bronze Award. “You want to find something that you can help the community and you have to do something,” she said.

In addition to the Bronze Award, Hoffman will have earned something more valuable. “Oh, my gosh, I just literally helped about 200 people with their day-to-day life, that thought is just awesome,” she said.

So are you, Juliette.