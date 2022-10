DENVER (KDVR) — A girl was shot on Sunday afternoon in Northeast Park Hill and later died, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the juvenile female was shot in the 4000 block of N. Albion Street and taken to the hospital around 3 p.m.

DPD did not release the girl’s age and said it is conducting a “death investigation.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are provided.