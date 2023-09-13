BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly attacking a girl on a walking trail Tuesday, and investigators said there might be additional victims.

Cole Priest is currently being held at the Boulder County Jail on multiple charges, including third-degree assault and child abuse, according to BCSO.

The victim, a girl, reported she was walking on a trail near a middle school on the 6100 block of Baseline Road when she was grabbed and pushed down by a man.

She was able to kick and push him away while screaming for help before escaping. She called 911 and reported the attack to deputies. The girl described the suspect as a 20-30-year-old bald white man wearing a hoodie and tan pants.

Deputies responded to the area immediately and located a suspect who matched the description given by the victim.

Priest was arrested after further investigation.

BCSO investigators said they believe there may be additional victims and witnesses to the crime.

They asked anyone with information to contact Detective Eric Robinson at 303-441-4822.