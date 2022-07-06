JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a rafting accident Saturday in Clear Creek.

Ginny Pemberton, 43, died Saturday after entering a restricted portion of the river, according to officials. A second person died Tuesday in the same area after officials say he fell out of his innertube.

Friends say Pemberton regularly swam and tubed in Clear Creek.

“She knew it very well,” her friend Melissa said. “Like the back of her hand.”

Melissa said Pemberton was using an inflatable tube Saturday near Tunnel 1 when the accident happened.

“They hit the first rapid, and they flipped,” she said. “And she couldn’t get out of the water because of the walls, and then she hit her head.”

Friends say it’s unclear why Pemberton ignored warning signs and entered the restricted area.

“I’ve only known of kayakers going up that far, so I’ve never been up that far,” Melissa said.

On Wednesday, officials issued a warning to avoid the creek west of Highway 93.

“This creek is not safe to be in a tube west of Grant Terry Bridge,” said Mary Ann Bonnell, with Jeffco Open Space. “We can’t say it more plainly than that.”