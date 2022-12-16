DENVER (KDVR) — It is the last weekend to do some holiday shopping before Christmas. If you are looking for a break from the last-minute hustle and bustle, or even looking for ways to get into the holiday spirit, we have you covered.

Weather-wise, it will be a cool, dry weekend with highs in the 30s.

Here’s a look at 10 things to do this weekend:

We also have a full list of holiday events across the state taking place from December through January.

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.