Gilpin County to reopen casinos June 17

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has approved Gilpin County’s request for a variance that will allow casinos to reopen.

The variance approves slot machines to be operational.

“An evaluation of the appropriateness to open table games will happen in three weeks,” a spokesperson from Gilpin County said.

The opening date for casinos will be June 17. This will give casinos time to meet the requirements set forth in the variance and the local health order.

The final casino requirements and the local public health order are posted here.