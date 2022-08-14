GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Gilpin County schools will be closed to students on Monday after a threatening social media post was made by a suspected student.

According to the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were made aware of a concerning and threatening social media post that was being circulated on Sunday. Parents reported that a screenshot of the post allegedly showed a juvenile holding a weapon and captioned it, “Ready for school.”

GCSO said the juvenile who was associated with the post has been identified and suspended from school pending the outcome of the investigation.

Out of an abundance of caution while investigators follow up on leads, the Gilpin County School District is closed to only students on Monday.

Gilpin County is part of the Denver metro area and is home to the town of Black Hawk.

“The Sheriff’s Office and school administrators want to assure our community that we have protocols in place and every effort is being made to ensure the safety of our school and everyone involved. We all have the same goal of a safe and productive school year and the sheriff’s office will be increasing our presence at the school,” said GCSO in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office assured the community that any act or threat of violence will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.