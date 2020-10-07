‘Ghost Wheelchair’ honors Denver man killed on West Colfax

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been nearly a month since her uncle was killed, but Alita Anderson still remembers the day like it was yesterday.

On Sept. 11, Denver police say Tim Campbell was crossing West Colfax Avenue and Irving Street in his wheelchair when a driver ran a red light and killed him.

“I could see his wheelchair, and it was literally just flattened,” says Alita. “There are no words to describe that feeling.”

Anderson and her husband were living with Campbell at the time, and are now homeless after having to pack up his belongings and move out.

Anderson says Campbell took them in in October 2018, during tough times.

“His whole life was dedicated to helping people,” she says.

Over the weekend, a tribute to Campbell popped up at the scene of the crash, a powerchair spray-painted white, like a “ghost bicycle.”

“It signifies that someone’s life was lost,” says Allen Cowgill, who along with his wife Kristin, placed the powerchair there as a tribute. “We wanted everyone to see it and be reminded of what happened here.”

Cowgill went to church with Campbell, and is helping organize a memorial walk and roll this weekend.

Anderson says the display prompted tears from Campbell’s family.

“It makes me feel like he didn’t die in vain,” she says. “There is a purpose to his death, and that’s making the streets safer for the rest of us. And that’s how he would have wanted it, because that’s how he lived his life.”

Anderson is still trying to raise money for Campbell’s funeral and end-of-life expenses, you can donate online.