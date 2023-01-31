BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Police officers arrested suspects in a stolen car and found illegal and stolen goods inside, the department said in a tweet Tuesday.

The Boulder Police Department said officers identified a stolen car and found methamphetamine, fentanyl, stolen electronics, high-capacity ammunition and a ghost gun in the vehicle.

BPD said a ghost gun is”one of the most dangerous items out there because it’s completely untraceable.”

The suspects were arrested without any issues and are facing several charges, BPD said.