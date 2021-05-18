Ghost bike dedication for award-winning cyclist killed in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A dedication is happening Tuesday morning for a cyclist who was hit and killed by an SUV over the weekend.

The woman, 46-year-old Gwen Inglis, was hit while riding her bike through an intersection in Lakewood on Sunday. Inglis was a multi-national award-winning cyclist.

Tuesday morning her friends and family are dedicating a ghost bike near the intersection in her honor.

A ghost bike is a bike spray painted white that acts as a memorial and a marker, showing drivers a cyclist was killed at that location.

Sunday, a driver drifted off the road into the designated bike lane along Alameda & Indiana, hitting Inglis. The white bike will sit as a grim reminder.

Police say Inglis and the 29-year-old driver of an SUV who hit her were both going east on Alameda when police say he drifted into the bike lane between McIntyre and Indiana.

Inglis was taken to the hospital where she passed away.

The driver is now in the Jefferson County Jail facing several charges, the worst is vehicular homicide while under the influence of drugs.

Inglis’ friend and teammate hopes the district attorney charges the driver with the maximum sentence possible.