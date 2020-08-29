‘Get your knee off our neck’ rally draws small crowd with powerful message at City Park

DENVER (KDVR) — At the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at City Park on Friday, there was a small gathering with a powerful message from a mother who lost her son to gun violence.

The rally, called “Get Your Knee Off Our Neck March in Denver,” coincided with others across the country.

In the shadows of MLK’s statue, Metra Bell told her story of struggle and despair.

Bell’s son, Darrell Mitchell was robbed, shot and killed in 2019 just a few days after giving his shoes to a homeless man, along with money to feed his family.

“This park should have been flooded due to the gun violence that we have in Denver, Colorado today,” Bell said.

The rally in Denver and across the country commemorated the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where King gave his famous “I have a dream” speech.

Rally attendee Samuel Elfay said, “It’s very important for me as a young Black man to come show up and fight for the situations that are impacting my life.”

The goal was to call attention to racial hatred, gun violence and police brutality.

Alvertis Simmons, the founder of the Simmons Foundation for Youth and Change, said, “We want to show the community that we stand with the Black community and allies who want to stop this racial hatred.”

While the crowd was small, Simmons — who organized the event — said the foundation will now focus on legislation that will help protect people in the community from the growing violence.