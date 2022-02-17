Get ready to wait in line: DIA planning to serve 100 million annual travelers

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport is launching its plan to house 100 million passengers each year.

DIA’s 100 Vision plan, revealed by CEO Phil Washington in November of last year, has the goal of expanding the airport’s infrastructure and capacity to accommodate 100 million passengers annually over the next eight to 10 years.

“DEN is the state’s primary economic engine and by developing a plan, tracking our progress, measuring our success and investing in the airport, we can ensure this economic engine will continue to thrive by creating more business, job and education opportunities while connecting more people across the globe,” said Washington.

DIA’s plan to expand is based on:

Making DIA a hot spot for hiring aviation crew.

Building expansion to hold a growing number of passengers coming through Denver.

Maintaining the existing building, making repairs and replacements within the facility.

Promoting more business and tourism opportunities through DIA.

With these coming changes and DIA’s goal to become the greenest airport in the world, there are bound to be many more years of construction for passengers to endure.

For more information on DIA’s Vision 100 plan, click here.