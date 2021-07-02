Get ready for heavy traffic this weekend; here’s what to expect

DENVER (KDVR) — 4th of July weekend is upon us, and so is the intense traffic that comes with it.

This year’s holiday traffic is predicted to be heavier than last year, due to relaxed COVID-19 restrictions. That’s why CDOT has a few reminders for motorists traveling for the Fourth of July, especially on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon.

Those driving on I-70 should expect reduced speeds, wet roads and poor visibility in Glenwood Canyon. Because vehicle crashes are common along the corridor, drivers should be weary of delays. Rain on I-70 could cause safety closures. Updates on I-70 west of Denver can be found at GoI-70.

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon.

“It is critical for motorists to be prepared before heading out the door. Please check the latest weather and road reports, make sure you have plenty of food and water and your vehicle is in good driving condition,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

#CDOT #News: Expect more vehicles on #Colorado highways over the next few days as travel grows for #FourthofJuly weekend. To minimize traffic impacts, CDOT is suspending construction/maintenance projects from midday (7/2) until July 6.

📰 https://t.co/o82sImMb21#KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/1UyBlKgag0 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 2, 2021

Here are CDOT’s tips for a safe trip:

Stay Alert . Plan enough time to stop along the way to stretch, get something to eat and drink, return any calls or text messages, and change drivers if you are feeling tired or drowsy.

2. Avoid Distracted Driving . Focus on driving. Avoid using cellphones, texting, eating, and using in-vehicle technologies.

3. Do NOT drive impaired . Increased DUI enforcement begins today through July 5.

4. Watch for more pedestrians and bikes . Warm weather means more people outside walking or bicycling. Slow down and pay attention at crosswalks and along roadways.

5. Share the road with motorcycles . Motorcycles may quickly come in and out of your blind spots due to their speed and size. Always take a second look for motorcycles.

6. Obey all posted speed limits . If necessary, drive slower, based on weather or traffic conditions.

7. Maintain proper tire air pressure . Warmer weather may cause tires to overinflate.

8. Turn your lights on . Especially during dawn and dusk. Make it easier for other drivers to see you.

9. Large vehicles tend to drive slower speeds . Be prepared to slow down, stay out of their blind spots, pay close attention to turn signals and give them extra space to maneuver.

Motorists can find current road conditions and delays on COtrip. Being aware of the latest weather forecast can help drivers avoid dangerous conditions and delays as well.