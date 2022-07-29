DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to drop across the country, including right here in Colorado. However, prices at the pump in our state are still above the national average.

As of Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.25. In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.47.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Friday, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.13.