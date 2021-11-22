Get a souvenir Winter Park pet pass for your best friend

WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Who doesn’t love eccentric stuff for their pets? With a donation to Grand County Pet Pals, owners can get a Winter Park souvenir pet pass for their best friends.

The pass does not get your buddy on the slopes with you, nor does it have a tracking number on it but it’s a memorable keepsake for your pet.

All you have to do after making a donation is submit your pet’s photo via email to seasonpass@winterparkresort.com. The pass should be mailed to you within eight days.

If you have any other questions about this offer, call 970-726-1423.