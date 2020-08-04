Gertie is ‘ecstatic’ after receiving hundreds of birthday cards from Coloradans for 108th birthday

DENVER (KDVR) — Ms. Gertie Abkes of Denver was born Aug. 4, 1912, just months after the Titanic sank, and had a special request for her 108th birthday: She wanted to receive 108 birthday cards to celebrate.

As of Tuesday, her actual birthday, Gertie has received 430 birthday cards at the Clermont Park Life Plan Community.

“She’s ecstatic about the response from your viewers and it made this a birthday she will never forget.” shared Chuck from Clermont Park.

This avid Denver Broncos fan grew up in Iowa, played basketball in high school and worked at her father’s grocery store during the Depression. She has lived in Denver since 1942 and drove until she was 100.

Gertie survived the Spanish Flu pandemic and her great sense of humor is going strong during COVID-19.

