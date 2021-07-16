German shepherd busts loose, goes missing from Denver airport

DENVER (KDVR) — The search continues for a prized German Shepherd who ran away after landing at Denver International Airport.

Back in mid-May, a breeder from Colorado Springs flew Izzy the dog to Denver. The female German Shepherd, who was pregnant, arrived without incident, but she was able to break free from her crate in the parking lot.

For two months, volunteers like Amy Gruner have searched the fields surrounding Denver International Airport, even tunnels underneath Peña Boulevard.

“Well, I have some free time,” Gruner said. “I’ll just go out to the airport. (Well), one day turned into a whole week of being at the airport. Just kind of continued, going up there and searching for her.”

Izzy is microchipped. A $1,000 reward for her return is being offered.

They ask anyone with information or sightings to call 443-871-8498.