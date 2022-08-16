DENVER (KDVR) — Co-workers confirm the woman killed in an early morning Saturday crash at 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard in Denver was 65-year-old Geri Reyna.

According to friends, Reyna was killed while driving home from nearby Denver Cares, where she worked at the addiction-treatment facility. A large group gathered at the intersection Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil.

“She saw a need for mental health and substance-use assistance for people in the Native American community,” co-worker and friend Christine Russell said.

Russell said her friend spent 42 years as an addiction counselor.

“She had the biggest heart and she lived to serve other people,” Russell said. “And she did that.”

Among those she leaves behind is her husband, a Marine veteran. Those at the vigil say the other driver involved remains in the hospital.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help with her final expenses.