Gerardo Muñoz is Colorado’s 2021 Teacher of the Year

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Center for International Studies social studies teacher Gerardo Muñoz has been named the 2021 Colorado Teacher of the Year, Colorado’s Commissioner of Education Dr. Katy Anthes announced on Thursday.

“Gerardo Muñoz is highly respected by his colleagues and students,” said Anthes. “He is an active voice in his community and encourages those around him to speak up on important issues. Colorado is lucky to have him as one of our dedicated educators, especially during this challenging time.”

Muñoz receives a travel stipend to undertake networking and facilitate his new role. The Colorado Education Association (CEA) sponsors the award and provides the stipend.

Muñoz has received other awards including: the Grogan Family and Jared Polis Foundation Teacher Recognition Award, the University of Denver Summit Award and the Denver Public Schools Mile High Teacher Award. He has been teaching social studies since 2000.

“Gerardo truly represents what it means to be the best of the best,” said CEA President Amie Baca-Oehlert, a high school counselor. “Gerardo gives 100% of himself to his students, community, and his family.”

The six other finalists for the 2021 Colorado Teacher of the Year award are: Anna Conrad, Lisa Crabtree, Holly Haverkorn, Joe Hites, Tricia Kearns and Rachel Lamb.