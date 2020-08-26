Gerald Carr, NASA astronaut and Denver native, dies at 88

DENVER (KDVR) — Gerald “Jerry” Carr, an astronaut who was originally from Denver, died Wednesday. He was 88 years old.

Carr served as commander on Skylab 4, the third and final manned flight to America’s first space station.

While Carr was born in Denver, he grew up in Santa Ana, California.

He attended the University of Southern California, where he earned a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering while participating in the Navy ROTC program.

After graduating from USC in 1954, Carr joined the US Marine Corps. He spent five years flying fighter jets before returning to school to earn his masters degree in aeronautical engineering from Princeton University.

According to the Mexico Ledger, in 1966, NASA selected him to become an astronaut.

Carr led the Skylab 4 mission, which launched in November 1973 and returned to Earth in February 1974, according to the Winona Daily News.

The purpose of the Skylab mission, Carr told NASA during a 2000 interview, was to study the human body, the sun and the Earth.

“I think probably the most important contribution of the Skylab flight was the medical stuff. We proved, I think, just absolutely positively that the human being can live in weightless environment for an extended period of time, and it’s, of course, subsequently been proved that you can stay up at least a year or a year and a half. But medically, we gathered the data that I think gave the Russians and other people the understanding and the courage to say, ‘Okay, we can stay up for longer periods of time,'” Carr said.

His family issued the following statement about his death:

“Throughout his life and career, Jerry Carr was the epitome of an officer and a gentleman. He loved his family, he loved his country and he loved to fly. We are all enormously proud of his legacy as a true space pioneer and of the lasting impact of his historic mission aboard America’s first space station. We will remember him most as a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. We will miss him greatly.”

