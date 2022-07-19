AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says a homicide suspect out of Georgia was killed in a shooting involving officers after a standoff that lasted more than 11 hours.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man, had an active arrest warrant out of Georgia for a homicide that happened on July 6.

APD said the suspect barricaded himself inside a home at 438 N. Oswego St. before 4 p.m. Monday.

Several hours later, around 9:45 p.m., multiple gunshots were heard from inside the home. Officers did not fire shots at that time, APD said.

Around 2:18 a.m., the suspect came out of the home armed with a rifle. One officer from APD and one deputy from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office fired shots at the suspect.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the coroner’s office once his next of kin has been notified.

No officers or deputies were injured during the standoff.

APD said the officer and deputy involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras, which will be used during the investigation.

The 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team has been activated and the group will lead the investigation.