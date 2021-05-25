1 year later, George Floyd’s death continues motivation for police reform

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd was murdered by a former Minneapolis Police officer.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty on all charges last month, and will be sentenced next month.

Following Floyd’s death, Colorado lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the Law Enforcement Integrity Act, a sweeping set of changes to how police conduct business in Colorado.

That act included banning chokeholds, requiring body cameras by 2023, and removing qualified immunity for officers.

Still, many in Denver believe there’s more work to be done.

“You hear talk about reform, but you don’t really hear about it being enacted,” says Daryl Oliver.

Oliver is a realtor in Denver, and says as a Black man, he still doesn’t feel safe driving around the city.

“I’m 6’6″ 340, and I’m terrified when I see the lights in my rearview mirror,” he says. “Because you don’t know what’s coming.”

Oliver says the reform that has taken place is a positive step, and he’s thankful the conversation is continuing.

He believes more reform is needed to ensure officers who commit certain crimes never hold a badge again.

“We’ll get to it, but as we’re getting to it, how many more people are being killed, slaughtered, and murdered?” he asks.

Lawmakers are currently discussing a bill updating last year’s law enforcement integrity act. It calls for body cameras to be used during welfare checks and de-escalation tactics to be used before physical force.