DENVER (KDVR) — The people who won a $14 million lawsuit against the City and County of Denver for damages incurred during the George Floyd protests in May 2020 provided a collective statement about the decision.

The lawsuit was made up of 10 people who were injured during the protests, including one man whose skull was fractured after being hit in the head with a police projectile and a woman who was bruised claiming police targeted her for recording them with her cellphone.

The decision was made by a federal jury last Friday when it was determined the city violated the First and Fourth Amendment rights of the plaintiffs during its response to the protests and riots.

Denver acknowledged that “some mistakes were made” in a statement released after the verdict and highlighted some changes made since the historic events.

Internal interviews conducted after the 2020 protests and riots revealed several issues within the Denver Police Department. One of DPD’s training academy lieutenant’s described the department’s response as a total leadership failure.

Statement from plaintiffs

The lawyers for the plaintiffs released this statement, in part, with everyone involved in the lawsuit listed.

Following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, we joined thousands of our community members at the Colorado Capitol to mourn, commune, and demand an end to a racist policing system that continues to murder our Black and brown neighbors. We raised our voices to deliver a message, and for this we were repeatedly met with armed resistance by Denver Police and other agencies under their direction. After weeks of terror and pain at the hands of police, we were among many community members who sued to protect our rights to protest peacefully, free from violence and repression. In testimony during this trial, we heard police leaders say that murders like George Floyd’s and Breonna Taylor’s would not have happened in Denver. We wish we lived in a world where this is true. In just the last decade, our metro area police departments have murdered dozens of people, many of them unarmed and of color. Justice will not come from verdicts or convictions, only from dismantling these systems of brutality. It is our desperate hope that we live to see the end of police violence here in Denver and in the rest of the country. We will continue to remind the Denver Police Department and the people of Denver that this has happened here. We must build a world in which it NEVER happens again. It’s up to all of us.

Other lawsuits filed against the city stemming from protests

Multiple separate lawsuits have been filed by other protesters injured during the May 2020 events.

Darrell Hampton filed a lawsuit against the city on March 10 claiming he “pulled out his cell phone and began recording the officers from the sidewalk” as several were riding by him, with weapons, on the back of a police vehicle. Hampton claimed an officer “aimed his pepper ball launcher directly at (his) face,” and then fired the weapon.

Another protester who was hit in the head with a 40mm projectile fired by a Denver police officer won a $500,000 settlement after the Denver City Council approved the payout.

Jax Feldmann, who went blind in one eye after being struck by a PepperBall filed a suit at the end of January.