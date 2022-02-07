Police blew off protester’s chin, lawsuit claims

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver have been hit with another lawsuit stemming from heated protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death. A man says he was hit by a police projectile at close range and the impact severed his chin.

Gabriel Schlough told FOX31 that on May 31, 2020, his life didn’t just change physically, but emotionally he is scarred. He shared that since the incident, he’s moved out of state due to the traumatizing events.

“They started firing things into the crowd, yelling at people, flashbangs were going off — it was a warzone,” Schlough said.

Chaos erupted in Denver as many took to the streets to protest racial injustice and police brutality. Protesters and police officers clashed, which led to tense encounters. In the aftermath, several protesters filed lawsuits against Denver over excessive force displayed by police officers.

The latest lawsuit was filed on Monday by Schlough and his attorney, Andy McNulty. McNulty just won a $500,000 settlement last month for Michael Acker, who was hit in the eye with a projectile during protests.

Gabriel Schlough was wounded by police in the 2020 George Floyd protests and is now suing the City and County of Denver.

“Mr. Schlough is lucky that he only lost his chin and that he didn’t lose his life,” McNulty said. “We are committed to getting justice or this will keep happening.”

FOX31 reached out to Denver Police for a response, but a spokesperson said they can’t comment because of ongoing litigation.

Recalling that day with FOX31, Schlough said he has some medical training and went to 14th and Broadway to keep protesters safe and help those who were hurt. He said he spotted a woman on the frontlines who was hit by a tear gas canister and all of a sudden he felt something.

“I felt like I got hit with a baseball bat in the chin and hit again with a bat in the chest,” Schlough said. “I went to hold my chin and it just felt mushy and I looked down and my hand was in a pool of blood.”

The lawsuit claims Schlough was hit with a police projectile at close range, alleging 10 to 15 feet away. It took 20 stitches to close the gaping hole, according to Schlough.

“It definitely just rocked me,” Schlough said.

He said he was and still is in pain and that it’s been a long road to recovery, adding that physically that means countless doctor’s appointments and steroid injections, but he said mentally it was a struggle. He lost his job, was having panic attacks and is in therapy, describing it as PTSD from the incident.

“I couldn’t focus,” Schlough said. “I had a ton of anxiety. There was the pain and it just sort of unraveled so much of my life soon after that, just because of what happened that day.”

Schlough and his attorney are pushing for more policy changes, while acknowledging that some have been made, but also want more accountability.