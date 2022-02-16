Doctor, nurse face manslaughter in fatal breast surgery

DENVER (KDVR) — The doctor and nurse who killed a patient during a breast augmentation have been criminally charged in the 19-year-old woman’s death.

Dr. Geoffrey Kim faces charges of first-degree aggravated assault and criminally negligent homicide in Emmalyn Nguyen’s death, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. Nurse anesthetist Rex Meeker also faces a charge of manslaughter.

“We opened this criminal case in August 2019. The investigation has taken more than two years to complete and involved dozens of interviews and search warrants,” Travis Stewart, captain of investigations for the Sheriff’s Office, in a statement. “Our hope is that this will be the beginning of bringing justice and a sense of closure to Emmalyn’s family.”

Kim surrendered to authorities on Wednesday and was released on bond, the Sheriff’s Office said. Meeker has not yet been taken into custody.

Nguyen was just 18 when she went into a coma after a breast enhancement surgery in August 2019. It was supposed to be a basic outpatient procedure. She died in a nursing home in October 2020, 14 months after she went into the coma.

The allegation was that she was given too much anesthesia by Meeker, who had already been accused of accidentally killing a previous patient under similar circumstances.

The doctor and nurse involved in the surgery were ordered to pay $1 million each to Nguyen’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit settlement.