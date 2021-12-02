Gender reveal trash left behind in Castlewood Canyon State Park

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Visitors left trash and blue confetti along the Lake Gulch Trail last weekend in Castlewood Canyon State Park.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife suspect the blue confetti was left behind after a gender reveal party. This would not be the first gender reveal to leave trash in the park.

Blue confetti left behind in Castlewood Canyon State Park after a suspected gender reveal. Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife 12/02/2021

The latest confetti dump took around four hours to clean up alongside the trail.

CPW is reminding visitors to “Leave No Trace,” and to clean up any trash they may have brought into the park.