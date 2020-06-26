Gaylord Rockies Resort reopens

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center has reopened.

The Colorado ‘staycation’ destination had been closed since late March due to COVID-19 precautions.

“These Rocky Mountains are inspirational 365 days a year,” says Rick Medwedeff, general manager of the resort located near Denver International Airport.

At first glance on Thursday, there was plenty of guest foot traffic. Families with little children seemed to be the norm in the lobby.

The reopening comes with plenty of COVID-19 preparedness.

Plexiglass guards are at the front desk, hand-sanitizer stations are placed throughout the resort, one-way directional signage keeps guests moving in the same direction and electrostatic spraying keeps the rooms clean.

“Because we electrostatic our rooms,” adds Medwedeff, “that room can be available (again) tomorrow.”

But hotel lodging is only half of the “comeback” equation.

Medwedeff says about 80% of Gaylord’s business is convention center-related. Resort officials are working with state health officials to slowly raise the number of people allowed in convention rooms.

Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center is located off of East 64th Avenue, south of Pena Boulevard.