Gaylord Rockies Resort announces new holiday experience featuring Elf

DENVER (KDVR) — Fall is in full swing right now but it won’t be long before it’s time to start making holiday plans.

This year, the Gaylord Rockies Resort will host special events and activities, featuring a brand-new Christmas experience, “Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf™”.

Christmas at Gaylord Rockies begins Nov. 19, 2021 and continues through Jan. 2, 2022.

“Christmas is in trouble and Santa needs your help! For the first time this Christmas, journey into Buddy the Elf’s world to help save the holiday in our all-new, multi-sensory experience. Team-up with Mr. Narwhal and friends in the candy cane forest, stay ahead of the toy quota in the North Pole, prepare for Santa’s arrival at the iconic department store, and take part in an epic virtual snowball fight in Central Park. These are just a few of the fun, interactive challenges you’ll need to complete to muster enough Christmas cheer to power the Kringle 3000 and Santa’s sleigh,” shared Gaylord Rockies Resort on Friday.

Tickets are on sale now.

The cost starts at $19.99 for people aged 4-11 and from $31.99 for people 12 years and older.