(KDVR) — Fire officials say a reported “cloud of unknown gas” sickened 17 people at a Colorado campground, and investigators are working to solve the mystery.

It happened Tuesday night at the Vallecito Creek campground, about 30 miles northeast of Durango in the San Juan National Forest.

According to the Upper Pine River Fire Protection District, fire units were dispatched around 9:07 p.m. Tuesday. Ten people were reported sick at first, but responders found a total of 17 people among four campsites who were sickened by the gas.

“Eight people required medical treatment who presented with a variety of symptoms ranging from wheezing to nausea, throat and nose irritation,” the fire district said in a release. No one needed hospitalization.

Gas at campground under investigation

So what could it have been?

Fire crews used gas monitors to sample the atmosphere in and around the campsites, but no hazardous substances were found, according to the fire district. While eye irritation is common with pepper spray or bear repellent, no one reported those symptoms.

Another theory emerged from someone at the campground.

“An army veteran on-site, who has experience with chemical agents, reported a possible CS gas (tear gas), riot or smoke agent” may have been discharged, the fire district said. Bathrooms were also under investigation “as a possible source of sulfur or methane gas discharge.”

Fire crews were at the campground for about two hours, which included patient assessment, bystander monitoring and testing. The response included nine fire personnel in three ambulances, a paramedic unit and two chief officers.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.