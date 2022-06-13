DENVER (KDVR) — Gas pries continue to surge across the country. Since last Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel has risen $.25 to $4.87 in Colorado.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is up to $5.01 as of Monday morning, according to AAA.

Data/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$4.875$5.204$5.500$5.516
Yesterday Avg.$4.870$5.199$5.496$5.517
Week Ago Avg.$4.627$4.941$5.239$5.397
Month Ago Avg.$4.119$4.457$4.734$5.372
Year Ago Avg.$3.224$3.545$3.823$3.280
AAA, 6/13/22

Gas prices are now $1.65 higher per gallon than they were one year ago.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Conoco– Swink: $4.06
  2. Sinclair– Evans: $4.37
  3. Ports to Plains Travel Plaza– Lamar: $4.49
  4. Sam’s Club– Evans: $4.49
  5. Loaf ‘N Jug– Springfield: $4.52
  6. Shell– Colorado Springs (Academy Blvd): $4.52
  7. Flying J– Limon: $4.59
  8. Loaf ‘N Jug– Las Animas: $4.59
  9. U Pump It– Greeley: $4.59
  10. Phillips 66– Glenwood Springs: $4.59

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.06.