DENVER (KDVR) — Gas pries continue to surge across the country. Since last Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel has risen $.25 to $4.87 in Colorado.
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is up to $5.01 as of Monday morning, according to AAA.
|Data/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.875
|$5.204
|$5.500
|$5.516
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.870
|$5.199
|$5.496
|$5.517
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.627
|$4.941
|$5.239
|$5.397
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.119
|$4.457
|$4.734
|$5.372
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.224
|$3.545
|$3.823
|$3.280
Gas prices are now $1.65 higher per gallon than they were one year ago.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Conoco– Swink: $4.06
- Sinclair– Evans: $4.37
- Ports to Plains Travel Plaza– Lamar: $4.49
- Sam’s Club– Evans: $4.49
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Springfield: $4.52
- Shell– Colorado Springs (Academy Blvd): $4.52
- Flying J– Limon: $4.59
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Las Animas: $4.59
- U Pump It– Greeley: $4.59
- Phillips 66– Glenwood Springs: $4.59
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.06.