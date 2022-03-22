DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of gas dropped another cent overnight to $4.24 per gallon.

In Colorado, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 1 cent overnight to $3.96, according to AAA. One month ago, the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.35.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Circle K– Colorado Springs: $3.39
  2. Sinclair– Fort Collins: $3.53
  3. Sinclair– Kersey: $3.59
  4. Costco– Superior: $3.64
  5. Safeway– Englewood: $3.65
  6. Costco– Thornton: $3.65
  7. Costco– Littleton: $3.65
  8. Costco– Arvada: $3.66
  9. Loaf ‘N Jug– Englewood: $3.68
  10. Conoco– Englewood: $3.69

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.39.