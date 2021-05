BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — SkyFOX flew over a fire in Brighton that was producing thick black smoke.

According to the local fire department, the fire was in empty oil tanks and all that was burning was fiber glass.

There are 12 total tanks, only a handful were damaged or destroyed.

@BrightonFire on scene of oil fire on WCR 27/ WCR 4. WCR 27 is closed as crews work. #WCR27Fire pic.twitter.com/qc2ORUsv2B — Brighton Fire Rescue (@BrightonFire) May 5, 2021

