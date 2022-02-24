DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are surging across the country, including right here in Colorado.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.35 for regular fuel. The national average is $3.54.
As of Thursday at 6 a.m., these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Maverik– Montrose: $2.93
- Sinclair- Montrose: $2.93
- Maverik– Colorado Springs: $2.98
- Philips 66– Glenwood Springs: $2.99
- Everyday– Parker: $2.99
- Everyday– Colorado Springs: $2.99
- Cosmic Market– Greeley: $2.99
- Costco– Parker: $2.99
- Sam’s Club– Evans: $3.02
- Costco– Aurora: $3.03
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.93.
AAA of Colorado advised that for better gas mileage, plan and limit trips, avoid rush hour and use a Fast Pass on toll roads to avoid starting and stopping.