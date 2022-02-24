DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are surging across the country, including right here in Colorado.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.35 for regular fuel. The national average is $3.54.

As of Thursday at 6 a.m., these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Maverik– Montrose: $2.93
  2. Sinclair- Montrose: $2.93
  3. Maverik– Colorado Springs: $2.98
  4. Philips 66– Glenwood Springs: $2.99
  5. Everyday– Parker: $2.99
  6. Everyday– Colorado Springs: $2.99
  7. Cosmic Market– Greeley: $2.99
  8. Costco– Parker: $2.99
  9. Sam’s Club– Evans: $3.02
  10. Costco– Aurora: $3.03

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.93.

AAA of Colorado advised that for better gas mileage, plan and limit trips, avoid rush hour and use a Fast Pass on toll roads to avoid starting and stopping.