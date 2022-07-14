LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — After a historic surge in gas prices, a handful of northern Colorado gas stations are the first in the state to dip below $4 per gallon, as prices fall across the country.

While prices in Colorado are dropping at a slower rate than the national average, consumers are finally seeing relief at the pump.

According to data from Gasbuddy, the Phillips 66 on CO-119 in Longmont has gas available at $3.97 per gallon. The Quiktrip in Firestone on CO-119 is listed at $3.99 per gallon.

The cheapest price for gas in the Denver metro remains about 40 cents higher per gallon, according to Gasbuddy.