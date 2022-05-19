DENVER (KDVR) — Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.58, which is up $.10 since Monday.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $4.13. A year ago, the average for a regular gallon of fuel was $3.08.

DateRegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$4.137$4.467$4.768$5.361
Yesterday Avg.$4.133$4.463$4.762$5.365
Week Ago Avg.$4.124$4.465$4.755$5.377
Month Ago Avg.$3.973$4.296$4.593$4.921
Year Ago Avg.$3.089$3.407$3.693$3.204
Credit: Gas Buddy, 5/19/2022

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 11 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Sinclair– Evans: $3.71
  2. Sam’s Club– Evans: $3.81
  3. Costco– Aurora: $3.82
  4. Safeway– Englewood: $3.82
  5. Costco– Littleton: $3.82
  6. Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.82
  7. Sam’s Club– Denver: $3.82
  8. Circle K– Fort Lupton: $3.83
  9. Sinclair– Morrison: $3.85
  10. Sinclair- Aurora (Havana Street): $3.86

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.71.