DENVER (KDVR) — Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.58, which is up $.10 since Monday.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $4.13. A year ago, the average for a regular gallon of fuel was $3.08.

Date Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.137 $4.467 $4.768 $5.361 Yesterday Avg. $4.133 $4.463 $4.762 $5.365 Week Ago Avg. $4.124 $4.465 $4.755 $5.377 Month Ago Avg. $3.973 $4.296 $4.593 $4.921 Year Ago Avg. $3.089 $3.407 $3.693 $3.204 Credit: Gas Buddy, 5/19/2022

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 11 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.71.