DENVER (KDVR) — Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.58, which is up $.10 since Monday.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $4.13. A year ago, the average for a regular gallon of fuel was $3.08.
|Date
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.137
|$4.467
|$4.768
|$5.361
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.133
|$4.463
|$4.762
|$5.365
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.124
|$4.465
|$4.755
|$5.377
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.973
|$4.296
|$4.593
|$4.921
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.089
|$3.407
|$3.693
|$3.204
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 11 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Sinclair– Evans: $3.71
- Sam’s Club– Evans: $3.81
- Costco– Aurora: $3.82
- Safeway– Englewood: $3.82
- Costco– Littleton: $3.82
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.82
- Sam’s Club– Denver: $3.82
- Circle K– Fort Lupton: $3.83
- Sinclair– Morrison: $3.85
- Sinclair- Aurora (Havana Street): $3.86
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.71.