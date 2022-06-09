DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $5 on Thursday morning for the first time ever, according to GasBuddy.
The average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $4.79, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Pump N Save– Littleton: $4.32
- Yampa Valley Tire Pros– Steamboat Springs: $4.34
- Valero– Springfield: $4.36
- Phillips 66– Glenwood Springs: $4.37
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Estes Park: $4.45
- U Pump It– Greeley: $4.45
- Costco– Aurora: $4.45
- Sinclair- Limon: $4.45
- Club– Aurora (Abilene Street): $4.45
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Las Animas: $4.49
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.32.