DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $5 on Thursday morning for the first time ever, according to GasBuddy.

The average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $4.79, according to AAA.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.32.