DENVER (KDVR) — With gas prices hovering around the $5 mark, drivers want to get what they pay for. This week, state officials are conducting random tests at gas pumps to make sure what comes out of the nozzle matches what drivers see on the pump’s meters.

“It’s just been absolutely crazy to afford $70-$80 for a tank,” one frustrated driver told FOX31.

The Problem Solvers rode along with Scott Simmons of the Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety as he inspected pumps near Broadway and Alameda Avenue. The team has inspected more than 20,000 meters since July of 2021.

“Some of the things we’re going to be analyzing it for is octane to make sure it meets octane requirements and matches up to what the dispenser is labeled as,” Simmons said.

A spokesperson said inspections of 20,915 meters since July 2021 found that 99.64% of them are within the required tolerances, 0.25% are actually providing more fuel to the customer, and 0.11% are providing less than indicated.

A major goal is making sure fuel doesn’t have a negative effect on air quality along the front range or that something called a cross drop doesn’t damage the driver’s car.

“Say a transport dropped diesel into a gasoline tank or vice versa. We can determine that with this instrument,” Simmons said.

Gas station owners who are not in compliance receive a notice and must remedy the problem. Since July of 2021, $7,350 in fines were issued.