DENVER (KDVR) —  It has been another week of rising gas prices across the country and right here in Colorado.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.59 for regular fuel. The national average is $3.83.

As of Friday at 7 a.m., these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Philips 66– Glenwood Springs: $2.99
  2. Costco– Aurora: $3.08
  3. Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.08
  4. Sam’s Club– Denver: $3.08
  5. A1 Food & Gas– Aurora: $3.08
  6. Phillips 66– Wheat Ridge: $3.09
  7. Costco– Parker: $3.09
  8. Cosmic Market– Greeley: $3.09
  9. Murphy USA– Broomfield: $3.11
  10. Sinclair- Wheat Ridge $3.13

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.99.