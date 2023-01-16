DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to rise, including right here in Colorado, where the average price for a gallon of regular gas rose 26 cents over the last week.

According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.34. Last week, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel was $3.08.

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.345 $3.679 $3.981 $4.394 Yesterday Avg. $3.332 $3.660 $3.961 $4.394 Week Ago Avg. $3.085 $3.421 $3.726 $4.276 Month Ago Avg. $2.908 $3.267 $3.545 $4.476 Year Ago Avg. $3.293 $3.626 $3.905 $3.378 AAA gas prices Jan. 16

The national average for a regular gallon of gas is $3.30.

“As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any jolt in the global oil market,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But it is likely that the national average prices we saw heading in to Christmas may have been the lows for this winter.”

Cheapest places for a gallon of gas in Colorado

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.95.