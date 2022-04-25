DENVER (KDVR) — The average price for a gallon of gas is up to $4.01 in Colorado on Monday morning, according to AAA.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado was $2.96.

Date Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.018 $4.352 $4.651 $4.999 Yesterday Avg. $4.020 $4.353 $4.659 $5.002 Week Ago Avg. $3.951 $4.278 $4.577 $4.895 Month Ago Avg. $3.984 $4.319 $4.604 $4.764 Year Ago Avg. $2.961 $3.281 $3.570 $3.112 AAA 4/25/22

The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.12

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 8 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.69.