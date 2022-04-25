DENVER (KDVR) — The average price for a gallon of gas is up to $4.01 in Colorado on Monday morning, according to AAA.
A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado was $2.96.
|Date
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.018
|$4.352
|$4.651
|$4.999
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.020
|$4.353
|$4.659
|$5.002
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.951
|$4.278
|$4.577
|$4.895
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.984
|$4.319
|$4.604
|$4.764
|Year Ago Avg.
|$2.961
|$3.281
|$3.570
|$3.112
The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.12
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 8 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Costco– Superior: $3.69
- Pilot Express– Lamar: $3.69
- Phillips 66– Fort Lupton: $3.69
- Sinclair– Evans: $3.69
- Circle K– Fort Lupton: $3.71
- Love’s Travel Stop– Lamar: $3.72
- Valero-1406 S. Main St.: Lamar: $3.72
- Costco– Thornton: $3.72
- Valero– Brighton: $3.74
- Valero– Lamar- 907 N. Main St.: $3.72
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.69.