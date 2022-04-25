DENVER (KDVR) — The average price for a gallon of gas is up to $4.01 in Colorado on Monday morning, according to AAA.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado was $2.96.

DateRegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$4.018$4.352$4.651$4.999
Yesterday Avg.$4.020$4.353$4.659$5.002
Week Ago Avg.$3.951$4.278$4.577$4.895
Month Ago Avg.$3.984$4.319$4.604$4.764
Year Ago Avg.$2.961$3.281$3.570$3.112
AAA 4/25/22

The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.12

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 8 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Costco– Superior: $3.69
  2. Pilot Express– Lamar: $3.69
  3. Phillips 66– Fort Lupton: $3.69
  4. Sinclair– Evans: $3.69
  5. Circle K– Fort Lupton: $3.71
  6. Love’s Travel Stop– Lamar: $3.72
  7. Valero-1406 S. Main St.: Lamar: $3.72
  8. Costco– Thornton: $3.72
  9. Valero– Brighton: $3.74
  10. Valero– Lamar- 907 N. Main St.: $3.72

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.69.