DENVER (KDVR) — The pain at the pump continues to get worse. Gas prices rose overnight in Colorado from $4.27 to $4.37 Wednesday morning for a gallon of regular fuel.

The national average continues to rise as well, hitting $4.67 for a gallon of regular fuel.

Less than a week ago, the average price for a regular gall of fuel in Colorado was $4.23. This morning, the price has risen to $4.37

A year ago, the average for a regular gallon of fuel was $3.12 in Colorado.

Date/AverageRegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$4.370$4.685$4.977$5.330
Yesterday Avg.$4.278$4.604$4.896$5.318
Week Ago Avg.$4.206$4.528$4.824$5.333
Month Ago Avg.$4.029$4.363$4.662$5.219
Year Ago Avg.$3.122$3.441$3.732$3.223
AAA, 6/1/2022

AAA said the rise in fuel prices isn’t slowing travel so far.

“So far, the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But 67% of drivers recently surveyed told us they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon. If pump prices keep rising, will people alter their summer travel plans? That remains to be seen.” 

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Sam’s Club– Thornton: $3.95
  2. Costco– Sheridan: $3.95
  3. Murphy Express– Littleton: $3.97
  4. Sam’s Club- Castle Rock: $3.99
  5. Costco– Littleton: $3.99
  6. Costco– Arvada: $3.99
  7. Circle K– Highlands Ranch: $3.99
  8. Eagles Nest– Walsh: $3.99
  9. Costco– Thornton- $4.00
  10. Conoco– Divide: $4.00

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.95.