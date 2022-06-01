DENVER (KDVR) — The pain at the pump continues to get worse. Gas prices rose overnight in Colorado from $4.27 to $4.37 Wednesday morning for a gallon of regular fuel.
The national average continues to rise as well, hitting $4.67 for a gallon of regular fuel.
Less than a week ago, the average price for a regular gall of fuel in Colorado was $4.23. This morning, the price has risen to $4.37
A year ago, the average for a regular gallon of fuel was $3.12 in Colorado.
|Date/Average
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.370
|$4.685
|$4.977
|$5.330
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.278
|$4.604
|$4.896
|$5.318
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.206
|$4.528
|$4.824
|$5.333
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.029
|$4.363
|$4.662
|$5.219
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.122
|$3.441
|$3.732
|$3.223
AAA said the rise in fuel prices isn’t slowing travel so far.
“So far, the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But 67% of drivers recently surveyed told us they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon. If pump prices keep rising, will people alter their summer travel plans? That remains to be seen.”
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Sam’s Club– Thornton: $3.95
- Costco– Sheridan: $3.95
- Murphy Express– Littleton: $3.97
- Sam’s Club- Castle Rock: $3.99
- Costco– Littleton: $3.99
- Costco– Arvada: $3.99
- Circle K– Highlands Ranch: $3.99
- Eagles Nest– Walsh: $3.99
- Costco– Thornton- $4.00
- Conoco– Divide: $4.00
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.95.