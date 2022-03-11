DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to soar across the country and in Colorado. The national average for a gallon of gas rose to $4.33 overnight, which is up from $4.31 on Thursday.

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.96, which is up from $3.95 on Thursday morning.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.59.